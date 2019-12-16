ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A businessman from the Eureka area is facing a federal charge in Wyoming accusing him of laundering money for a marijuana conspiracy.
Jeffrey Fillers, was charged by complaint Dec. 6 in federal court in Wyoming with conspiracy to launder money. He was arrested Dec. 11 in the St. Louis area and released Friday after posting an unsecured bond.
In an affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Justin Vanderbilt said that Fillers was laundering money for his brother-in-law, Bryan Jones, who lives near Jackson, Wyoming.
No lawyer is listed in court records for Jones, who is also facing a marijuana conspiracy charge. He could not be reached for comment.
Defense lawyer William Goldstein said Monday that Fillers is a "good man and a good father."
"We have yet to see the government's evidence in this case but we look forward to presenting a vigorous defense," he said.
Vanderbilt wrote that Bryan bought marijuana from growers in Oregon, or grew his own, and then shipped it to New York state. The cash proceeds were then flown or driven back, Vanderbilt wrote. Agents were told that Fillers laundered drug money through a business, Jeffrey Fillers Homes LLC, he wrote.
Fillers also at times owned properties that were used by Bryan to grow marijuana, Vanderbilt wrote.
During the investigation, authorities seized more than $700,000 and 400 pounds of marijuana. They also watched Fillers' home and searched his phone and bank records, Vanderbilt wrote.