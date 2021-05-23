Eureka couple wakes to car smashing through the roof of their home, no one injured

EUREKA — A car careened down an embankment and ended up crashing through the roof of a home on Thorntree Lane early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Neither of the two men inside the Chevrolet Malibu nor the couple who had been sleeping 10 feet away in the master bedroom were injured.

"If you look at that crash it's like, how did somebody not die?" fire department spokesman Scott Barthelmass said. "It's literally incredible. (The car was) literally just saucering through the air end-over-end."

Firefighters and police were called to the 600 block of Thorntree Lane just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Barthelmass said.

The car was traveling down The Legends Parkway when it swerved off of the road and smashed into a pine tree, then rolled end-over-end down an embankment before plowing into a wrought iron fence, crashing through the roof and into the master bathroom of the home.

The homeowner woke and put out a small fire with a garden hose and the two men inside the car were able to get themselves out of the car.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.