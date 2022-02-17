 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka High School janitor charged with sexually abusing student

EUREKA — A Eureka High School custodian was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a student who has Down syndrome and is nonverbal.

Robert Smith, 50, of the 6000 block of Hilltop Road near Villa Ridge, is charged with one felony count of sexual abuse.

Robert Smith

Robert Smith was charged Feb. 17, 2022, with sexually abusing a minor who has Down Syndrome.

Authorities said that on Feb. 11, Smith touched the boy's genitals over clothing at the school. Police said the boy, a Special School District student, was incapable of consent and that Smith knew the boy's mental capacity. Police and charges did not disclose the boy's age.

A judge set Smith's bail at $300,000 cash.

Rockwood School District officials said Smith was suspended without pay and is barred from district property. He has worked for the district since 2018.

"Rockwood has very high expectations of its staff members and expects all employees to conduct themselves professionally with the well-being of students at the forefront of all that they say and do," the district said in a statement. "The district takes any report of potentially criminal behavior — whether by staff or students — very seriously, and we work closely with our local law enforcement partners to investigate those allegations.

People are also reading…

"The safety and well-being of our students is at the forefront of all that we do, and we are committed to cooperating with local authorities in their investigation," the statement said.

Eureka Principal Corey Sink emailed parents Thursday afternoon about the incident.

Email to parents from Eureka High School principal

Eureka High School Principal Corey Sink emailed parents Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, about a custodian charged with sexually abusing a student.

Updated at 3:15 p.m. with statement from school district officials.

