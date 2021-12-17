 Skip to main content
Eureka police arrest man charged with Jefferson County murder
Eureka police arrest man charged with Jefferson County murder

HILLSBORO — Eureka police arrested a man charged with shooting and killing another person.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Jacob Stevenson, 24, of Imperial, was charged Nov. 16 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October death of James Rhodes.

Jacob Stevenson

Jacob Stevenson (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Stevenson was arrested Thursday.

Court documents said Stevenson shot Rhodes in the back of the head with a semi-automatic Beretta handgun in the 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road in Jefferson County.

A shell casing recovered from the scene was matched to a gun found in Stevenson's possession, documents said.

"The sheriff's office would like to thank the Eureka Police Department for their alertness in recognizing Stevenson and bringing him into custody," Marshak said in a statement.

