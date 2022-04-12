Eureka police officer hit by stolen car, hospitalized, police say

EUREKA — A Eureka police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after he was struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle, according to Eureka police.

Eureka officers spotted the car, recently stolen from Jefferson County, stopped in traffic Tuesday on Highway 109 and Fourth Street, near Interstate 44 in Eureka, the department said in a statement.

One officer got out of a marked patrol car and was struck by the stolen vehicle as the officer attempted to approach. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Eureka police did not immediately describe the extent of those injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle also rammed the passenger side of a second fully marked police vehicle, causing air bags to deploy, according to the department's account. An officer inside that vehicle was evaluated on scene by EMS, but did not need hospital treatment.

The stolen car was recovered abandoned and police launched a search for two suspects.

Several Rockwood School District buildings were put on lockdown Tuesday morning, but reopened by about 12:30 p.m. after getting word from police that one suspect was in custody and the other had left the area, according to a message to families from the district.

The hospitalized Eureka officer has been with the department for 10 years, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

