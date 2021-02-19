Eureka police rescue two children from home, standoff ends with man's arrest

EUREKA — Police officers rescued two children from a Eureka home Thursday where a man had fired at least two gunshots while arguing with a woman.

Neither the children nor the woman, who ran out on her own, were hurt in the incident on Currier and Ives Lane at Forby Road about 3:20 p.m. No officer was hurt either.

After an hours-long standoff with St. Louis County police tactical officers, the man surrendered about 10 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

He was being evaluated for unspecified injuries. Police plan to seek charges against the 51-year-old man once he's released from a hospital, Eureka police Chief Michael A. Wiegand said.

Authorities said the incident began when police were told about a domestic dispute at the home. Someone called 911 to say a man with a gun was arguing with a woman there.

When police arrived, they heard a gunshot. Several people, including a few children, ran from the home and told officers that two children were still inside, Wiegand said. Two Eureka police officers went into the home and brought the children to safety, the chief said.