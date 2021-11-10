'Everybody loved her': Family mourns St. Louis woman tied to serial killer case

ST. LOUIS — Pamela Abercrombie was the life of the party.

The 49-year-old grandmother always went out of her way to help in her neighborhood, cutting the grass for elderly residents and working odd jobs for people who needed it, her cousin Tillonni Hamilton said.

Now, the family is mourning Abercrombie after she was shot around 11:45 p.m. Sept. 16 on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Prosecutors this week charged 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed with Abercrombie's death and another, non-fatal shooting just one half mile away that same night. They also charged him with killing three more people and wounding another in the St. Louis region and tied him to two fatal shootings in Kansas City, Kansas. The FBI identified him as a potential serial killer.

Police said Abercrombie, a St. Louis native and mother of four, was from Spanish Lake, but her family said had been living in north city with her boyfriend before she died.