Evictions in St. Louis will resume July 7 as sheriff faces large backlog

ST. LOUIS — Sheriff's deputies will begin serving eviction notices again July 7 after the city halted them in March, St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said Thursday.

Circuit court officials are working with social service agencies to offer programs and support for those facing eviction. The mayor's office set aside $5.4 million that will go toward rental and mortgage payments for those on the brink of eviction, but the funds must be approved by the Board of Aldermen, city spokesman Jacob Long said.

Evictions were supposed to resume Monday but the date was pushed back so resources could be made available for those facing eviction, Betts said.

With two weeks left before deputies begin knocking on doors, the sheriff said he doesn’t have the personnel he needs to deal with the backlog of evictions that has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So here is my ongoing dilemma since the time I took office,” Betts said. “I don't have the personnel to cover everything I need to cover in a smooth kind of pace. It's always scratching, pulling, tugging to get personnel to get the job done. The sheriff shouldn't have to do that.”

In addition to evictions, sheriff's Lt. Neil Hogan said the department also was handed land tax papers Thursday that need to be served by Friday, and next month St. Louis officials will be handing over approximately 15,000 personal property tax papers the department must serve.

