Ex-bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $30,000 from St. Louis company

ST. LOUIS — The former bookkeeper of a St. Louis manufacturing company was charged Thursday with stealing more than $30,000 from her employer.

Karen A. Clark, 49, of the 600 block of Northview Court in Wentzville, was charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with felony stealing and forgery.

Clark admitted to cashing 87 company checks to herself totaling $30,616.62 between December and March, charges say. Clark had worked for the Star Binding Manufacturing Company at 3740 Locust Street. According to its website, the company's products include sweatbands for hats, various fabrics and seams.

Clark's criminal history includes multiple theft, forgery and bad check cases in St. Louis, St. Charles and Lincoln counties stretching back to at least 2013, court records show. She was on probation at the time of the latest case.

Star Binding owner Stuart Zatlin said Clark worked for him for about four months and that he hadn't done a thorough background check on her before hiring her. He said he's disappointed Clark has been released from custody numerous times after multiple convictions.

"What's going to to stop her from continuing to do it? Nothing," Zatlin said. "She belongs in prison for a very long time."

A judge ordered Clark held without bail. She did not have a lawyer in her latest case; a lawyer who represented her in previous criminal cases declined comment.

