Ex-boyfriend charged in Christmas murder of mother, toddler in North County

Garvin worked as a teaching assistant at the Special School District of St. Louis County in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Thorps said her work and her children "were her everything." Garvin’s family set up a GoFundMe for her surviving children.

Alayah's father, Andrew Butler, released a statement Monday about his daughter's death.

"To receive news that the mother of my child and my youngest daughter were violently slain on Christmas day is unimaginable and unfathomable," the father wrote. "Three days later, I am at a loss for words and am still trying to process this tragedy."

Butler said Alayah, nicknamed "Lay" in the family, was "bossy, energetic, and full of love."

"To know I will never see my child smile or hear her contagious laugh or demanding call for 'Da-Da' is heart-wrenching," he wrote, adding that he's demanding justice and an arrest for the person who killed his daughter.

Butler's brother, Alphonso Butler, distributed the statement on his brother's behalf and said the family hopes Brown will be taken into custody soon.