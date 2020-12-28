Ex-boyfriend charged in Christmas murder of mother, toddler in North County

SPANISH LAKE — A Spanish Lake man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter on Christmas Day remains at-large, St. Louis County police said Monday.
Timothy Brown, 30, of the 12000 block of Rosemist Drive in Spanish Lake, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of his ex-girlfriend Charese Garvin, 28, and her 23-month-old daughter, Alayah Butler.
Witnesses saw Brown and his car at the scene of the killings and told police he had threatened the mother that if he could not have her, "no one could," charging documents say.
Brown also took Garvin's cellphone from the scene and kept it for some time, according to charging documents.
Police are searching for Brown and say he is considered "armed and dangerous."
The bodies of the mother and toddler were found about 7 p.m. Friday inside a light blue ranch home at 1519 Lakeside Lane, just south of the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area.
Garvin was a devoted mother of three children — Alayah along with two other kids age 4 and 6 — and was pregnant with her fourth child at the time of her death, her sister-in-law, Kristin Thorps, 29, told the Post-Dispatch last week.
Garvin's two older children were fathered by Brown, family members said.
Garvin worked as a teaching assistant at the Special School District of St. Louis County in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.
Thorps said her work and her children "were her everything." Garvin’s family set up a GoFundMe for her surviving children.
Alayah's father, Andrew Butler, released a statement Monday about his daughter's death.
"To receive news that the mother of my child and my youngest daughter were violently slain on Christmas day is unimaginable and unfathomable," the father wrote. "Three days later, I am at a loss for words and am still trying to process this tragedy."
Butler said Alayah, nicknamed "Lay" in the family, was "bossy, energetic, and full of love."
"To know I will never see my child smile or hear her contagious laugh or demanding call for 'Da-Da' is heart-wrenching," he wrote, adding that he's demanding justice and an arrest for the person who killed his daughter.
Butler's brother, Alphonso Butler, distributed the statement on his brother's behalf and said the family hopes Brown will be taken into custody soon.
"It's a safety issue that someone willing to kill a child and mother is still out there," Alphonso Butler said Monday. "And now my parents have to look at Alayah's Christmas presents under the tree and know that she'll never get to open them."
Brown pleaded guilty in 2019 to first-degree burglary in a 2018 theft in St. Louis County. He was sentenced to five years in prison, and was on parole at the time of the killing, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
If taken into custody, Brown's bond will be set at $1 million, cash only, police said Monday.