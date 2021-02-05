Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting deaths of St. Louis woman and her two young daughters

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her two young daughters were fatally shot in their Dutchtown home by the woman's former boyfriend before he bought a bus ticket and attempted to flee east, police said in court records Friday.
Ronald Marr, 34, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was captured in Illinois and is awaiting extradition to Missouri.
St. Louis police said the three victims — 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill, her 7-year-old daughter Journee and 1-year-old daughter Ja'Kari — were each shot multiple times Thursday in their home in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.
They were found dead about 7 a.m. when officers went inside after getting a report of shots fired.
In court records, police Detective Katherine Rund said a witness heard the shots and saw Marr run from the home. The witness identified Marr in a photo lineup.
After the shooting, Marr threw away his cellphone and bought a replacement, police said. Then he bought the bus ticket and fled. He was arrested about 100 miles away in Illinois.
Police did not provide a motive for the killings.
A booking photo of Marr was not immediately available.
Hemphill's older brother, Jermaine Walker, said he had seen Marr before and knew Marr and his sister had domestic problems.
"They call him Lil' Ron," he said. "I didn't really care for him. They had a few instances and I always told my sister, leave the guy alone. But she ended up having a baby by him."
The baby was Ja'Kari, called by the nickname ReRe.
"ReRe just turned 1," Walker said, "and (Marr) probably came to woo my sister and say, 'Baby, open the door.' She had no idea he was going to do that, and she opened the door."
Walker said the family is reeling from the deaths.
"The death penalty would be too easy for him," Walker said. "He should have ate a bullet right after that."
Marr's only criminal conviction listed in a police probable cause statement is for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was given a suspended sentence in that case.
Marr lives in the 10100 block of Newbold Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had no attorney listed in court records.