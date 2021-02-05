Ex-boyfriend charged in shooting deaths of St. Louis woman and her two young daughters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A booking photo of Marr was not immediately available.

Hemphill's older brother, Jermaine Walker, said he had seen Marr before and knew Marr and his sister had domestic problems.

"They call him Lil' Ron," he said. "I didn't really care for him. They had a few instances and I always told my sister, leave the guy alone. But she ended up having a baby by him."

The baby was Ja'Kari, called by the nickname ReRe.

"ReRe just turned 1," Walker said, "and (Marr) probably came to woo my sister and say, 'Baby, open the door.' She had no idea he was going to do that, and she opened the door."

Walker said the family is reeling from the deaths.

"The death penalty would be too easy for him," Walker said. "He should have ate a bullet right after that."

Marr's only criminal conviction listed in a police probable cause statement is for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was given a suspended sentence in that case.

Marr lives in the 10100 block of Newbold Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. He had no attorney listed in court records.

