Ex-chief investigator for St. Louis circuit attorney ordered to sit for deposition in perjury case

ST. LOUIS — A judge Friday ordered the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office's former top investigator to sit for a deposition this month in the perjury case for a man accused of lying about his investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Judge Bryan Hettenbach rejected the office's motion to kill a subpoena for records and Jan. 13 deposition for Tony Box, who served as chief investigator for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner during the Greitens prosecution in 2018. Box left the Circuit Attorney's Office in June and now serves as an assistant prosecutor under Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis.
Hettenbach ruled over the objections of attorneys who represent the Circuit Attorney's Office in the case of William Don Tisaby. They argued Box was already deposed by testifying before a special grand jury that later indicted Tisaby, 67, on charges of perjury and evidence tampering. They also argued that text messages between Box and Tisaby subpoenaed by the special prosecutor are privileged.
Tisaby’s trial will begin March 30, Hettenbach said. Gardner also has been ordered to appear for a deposition Jan. 15 and turn over records of internal communications within her office.
Gardner has repeatedly claimed the grand jury indictment against Tisaby, whom she hired to investigate Greitens, is a politically motivated attack.