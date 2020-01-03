Ex-chief investigator for St. Louis circuit attorney ordered to sit for deposition in perjury case

ST. LOUIS — A judge Friday ordered the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office's former top investigator to sit for a deposition this month in the perjury case for a man accused of lying about his investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Judge Bryan Hettenbach rejected the office's motion to kill a subpoena for records and Jan. 13 deposition for Tony Box, who served as chief investigator for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner during the Greitens prosecution in 2018. Box left the Circuit Attorney's Office in June and now serves as an assistant prosecutor under Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis.