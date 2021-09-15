Ex-De Soto police officer gets probation for assaulting handcuffed suspect

HILLSBORO — A former De Soto police officer received two years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for her role in assaulting a handcuffed man she and two other officers were booking in jail last September.

Bethany Zarcone, 28, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault. She and two other De Soto officers were charged in November with choking and kicking the handcuffed man Sept. 30 inside at the De Soto Police Department and then trying to cover it up.

Then-Officer James Daly, 56, of Imperial, was charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Then-Officer Allayna Campbell, 23, of Park Hills, Missouri, was charged with evidence tampering.

Daly grabbed the handcuffed man by his hair and throat, pushed him to a bench and choked him, charges said. Zarcone was charged with kneeing the man in his groin and Campbell was accused of deleting photos of the detainee, some of which may have had evidence of the assault. Campbell told investigators a superisor told her to delete the images.