Ex-director gets 18 months for embezzling from East St. Louis nonprofit

EAST ST. LOUIS — The former executive director of an East St. Louis nonprofit that helps children and families was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay $270,000 to the group.
Christopher K. Coleman admitted creating fake invoices to trigger payments from the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House to a company that he owned, prosecutors have said. The embezzlement began when he became executive director in July 2016 and continued until December 2017, his plea agreement said. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, to an embezzlement charge in August, and was sentenced Monday.
Federal prosecutors have since added charges against others.
A grand jury in December indicted Leonard Johnson, then 33, of St. Louis; Jeremy Turner, 31, of Dallas; and Tiffany Taylor, 37, of Maryville. Prosecutors said Coleman sent money to Johnson and Turner, and that Taylor lied to federal agents when she claimed she had not requested Apple watches from Neighborhood House as part of a Cahokia School District after-school program.
Taylor was a school district grant manager at the time. After his indictment, Johnson was placed on leave from his job as the St. Louis Development Corp.'s director of Neighborhood Business Development. He had formerly been deputy chief of staff and parking programs coordinator for the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office and managed a $2.5 million annual grant for AmeriCorps in East St. Louis before that.
Johnson and Taylor have pleaded not guilty.
Turner pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to charges of making false statements to the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force and aiding and abetting the embezzlement. He admitted that he helped create more than $40,000 in false invoices for his company, Teach Me Technology LLC, and then kicked some of the money back to Coleman. He also admitted lying to investigators. He could face 10 to 16 months in prison and will be ordered to repay about $45,000, his plea agreement said.
The Neighborhood House provides services to children and families, including housing assistance and a day-care program.