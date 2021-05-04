Ex-employee agrees to repay more than $600k to Metro East trucking company

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a Mascoutah-based trucking company pleaded guilty to a federal mail fraud charge in court Tuesday and admitted fraudulently selling nearly $600,000 worth of tires and brakes.

Timothy P. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck Service's container yard in East St. Louis at the time, his plea says, and had authority to order tires and replacement parts.

But from July 24, 2019 through May 19, 2020, Mayer fraudulently bought $590,000 in tires, sold them to an "associate" and pocketed the money, his plea agreement says. He also sold $4,000 in tires belonging to a Jung's customer and $800 in brakes belonging to Jung's.

At his sentencing hearing on Aug. 11, Mayer could face 33 to 41 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors have agreed to ask for the low end of that range, and defense lawyers can ask for less under the terms of the plea.

Mayer has agreed to pay back $624,807.

