Ex-employee gets 18 months for stealing $624k from Metro East trucking company

EAST ST. LOUIS — A former manager of a Mascoutah-based trucking company was sentenced in federal court here Thursday to 18 months in prison for stealing $624,000 from his employer.

Timothy P. Mayer, 42, of Waterloo, was the manager of Jung Truck Service's container yard in East St. Louis with the authority to order tires and replacement parts. Mayer bought $590,000 in expensive tires via Jung's account at a local tire shop from July 24, 2019, through May 19, 2020, and then sold the tires and pocketed the money. He also stole and sold tires and brakes from Jung's inventory, prosecutors said.