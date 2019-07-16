ST. LOUIS — A former employee who embezzled $1.9 million from a Rolla technology company was sentenced to three years in federal prison Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Leaman George Crews III, 45, who was the director of information systems for Brewer Science at the time, used a company credit card from May 2, 2008, to Aug. 11, 2017, to make what appeared to be purchases from a Los Angeles store. But the money was actually going to a PayPal account Crews set up in the name of his elderly neighbor, and he falsified expense reports to justify the payments, they said.
Crews pleaded guilty in January to five felony counts of wire fraud. In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey ordered Crews to repay the money.