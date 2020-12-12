Ex-employee stole thousands from Crystal City payday loan shop, charges say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A former employee of a payday loan shop in Crystal City is accused of swindling thousands from the business, according to charges filed Friday in Jefferson County.

Lisa M. Williams, 47, of the 400 block of C Street in Bonne Terre, Missouri, was charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with three counts of stealing more than $25,000.

Williams' boss claimed to investigators that Williams stole more than $140,000 from 2017 through 2019 from his business, Cash Today, a short-term loan store at 911 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City, charges say. Williams was fired.

According to court records, investigators found a company document indicating that Williams took more than $38,000 in 2017, more than $27,000 in 2018 and more than $19,000 last year.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.