ST. LOUIS — Two former Flordell Hills city officials pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of embezzling around $647,000 over six years, far more than the small city's annual budget of about $450,000.

The city's former clerk, Maureen Woodson, 68, on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. She admitted to stealing $487,673 from the city.

Each of those charges carries up to a 20-year prison term, a $250,000 fine, or both, according to her plea agreement. She will also be ordered to repay the stolen money.

However, federal sentencing guidelines recommend she receive 27-33 months in prison. She will be sentenced May 16.

Her co-defendant, former assistant clerk 76-year-old Donna Thompson, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the same charges as Woodson, mail and wire fraud, and will be sentenced a day after Woodson on May 17. She admitted to stealing $159,903 and will also be ordered to repay that money along with whatever fine is imposed at sentencing.

The two women lived together in Florissant, according to court documents, and use some of the money to pay their rent.

They were indicted in August and initially pleaded not guilty around the same time. They were both released from jail on their own recognizance.

Woodson admitted that from February 2016 to April 2022 she and Thompson wrote about 614 checks to themselves and forged the signature of either the mayor or the treasurer on the checks, according to a plea agreement. Each city check written required Woodson's signature along with either the mayor's or treasurer's signature.

They cashed some checks and deposited others into their bank accounts to use for gambling and personal expenses such as auto loans and IRS tax payments, according to the plea agreement. More than half of those checks, about 368, were made out to Woodson.

As city clerk, Woodson was responsible for collecting money and paying bills for the city, so she had full access to the city's bank accounts.

City Attorney Jeff Duke in August told the Post-Dispatch he believes some of the stolen money was federal COVID relief funds, and that the pandemic exacerbated the city’s inability to keep closer tabs on finances because the building was closed much of the time.

Flordell Hills is home to about 1,200 residents, about 54% of whom live below the federal poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The city spans roughly six blocks between Country Club Hills and Jennings.

Woodson was hired in 2010 and Thompson in 2012. Both women were fired in May.