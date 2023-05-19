ST. LOUIS — Two former clerks in Flordell Hills who wrote themselves hundreds of checks amounting to roughly $647,000 were sentenced this week to prison.

Maureen Woodson, 68, the former city clerk, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay the $487,673 that she stole. Donna Thompson, 76, who worked as Woodson's assistant, was sentenced to a year and a day for stealing $159,903. They had pleaded guilty to charges in February.

The two best friends spent six years writing themselves more than 600 checks and using city money for gambling and personal expenses. In the process, they cost the city of roughly 800, mostly Black residents — roughly half of whom live in poverty — hundreds of thousands of dollars. Flordell Hills has an annual budget around $400,000.

The embezzlement forced Flordell Hills to borrow money to pay bills and contractors. Street and sewer repairs stalled, and the city wasn't able to benefit from federal COVID-19 pandemic financial aid it received in 2020 and 2021. City officials stopped taking salaries to keep the city afloat and employees volunteered to repair equipment, mow lawns and removed downed trees from roadways, Attorney Jeffrey Duke wrote in a statement to the court.

A year later, Duke said, Flordell Hills is "just beginning to have a small space of breathing room to again properly serve its citizens."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said the case "is maybe the worst" example of public corruption he has prosecuted.

"This is a Black community, more than half are living below the poverty line. They’re surviving," Goldsmith said in an interview. "The harm this caused to them is staggering."

Woodson and Thompson lived together and suffered from an uncontrollable gambling addiction that drove them to steal, but otherwise had an upstanding public and private life, the two women's attorneys, family and some former parole officers told the court.

Woodson, in a letter to the court, said gambling "replaced an emptiness in my life," after her husband and her mother both died in 2006. She retired from being a parole officer in 2007 and was raising her 14-year-old child solo, she said.

"Your honor, there has not been one night since this case started that I do not ask for forgiveness from my Higher Power," Woodson said. "I take full responsibility and regret whole heartedly the wrongs I have committed."

Woodson was hired as Flordell Hills Clerk in 2010, and Thompson hired to be her assistant in 2012. Both women had retired from previous careers as probation and parole officers and lived together in the same home.

They started stealing from the city in 2016, and the theft was discovered six years later when Commerce Bank flagged a check made out to Woodson that she herself had signed. The check had also purportedly been signed by the city's treasurer, but when Commerce Bank called the official, he said the signature wasn't his.

Flordell Hills had tried to prevent fraud by requiring at least two signatures on checks, Goldsmith said, but Woodson and Thompson got around the rule by forging signatures of the mayor and treasurer. Small cities like Flordell Hills lack the means to have strict oversight and rely on "their trusted employees," Goldsmith said.

"These two clerks were making more in salary and benefits, absolutely, than the average number of residents were making," he said. "And they still stole. They knew it. They’re there. They see city services not being provided. They see the mayor and other people not taking salaries. They see it all the time they keep stealing."

Prosecutors sought at least two years and three months imprisonment for Woodson and a year and nine months for Thompson, citing the seriousness of the case and the intense harm to residents of Flordell Hills.

Defense attorneys asked the court to sentence Woodson and Thompson to probation or house arrest, saying their age, health and participation in gambling addiction treatment programs made prison sentences unnecessary.

"Public humiliation" from the high-profile corruption case was already a punishment, said Dan Juengel, attorney for Woodson.