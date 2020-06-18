Ex-Florissant detective charged in assault of a fleeing suspect

Fagan, who appeared with Lohmar on Wednesday, said, “It’s important that our community know that in the event our officers step outside of their duties and do something they should not, they will always be held accountable as every other citizen. … It’s our hope that once the wounds of this incident start to heal that we can move forward as a city and as a police department and become better on the other side of this.”

A conflict of interest with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office led that office to ask Lohmar to review the matter.

Smith’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said in a statement that he believes Smith accidentally struck the man.

“We have a situation where the driver (of the Charger), after taking off, jumped from a moving vehicle — allowing the vehicle to continue unoccupied,” he said. “Unexpectedly the injured individual also jumped from the car. Mr. Smith never intended to hit him. Nor expected another occupant to jump in front of him from a moving car. The video snippet is a small part of the encounter and fails to tell the entire story.”