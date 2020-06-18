Ex-Florissant detective charged in assault of a fleeing suspect

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with additional details.ST. CHARLES — A former Florissant police detective has been charged with assault for driving a police SUV into a man fleeing on foot earlier this month, causing a leg injury to the man that required surgery, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced Wednesday.
Joshua L. Smith, 31, of Ferguson, is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, Lohmar said during a news conference. Smith turned himself in Wednesday and was released after posting a $50,000 cash-only bond.
A large number of investigators “were dedicated to this case because it’s obviously received a lot of public attention and there was a dire need to get to the bottom of things,” Lohmar said.
Surveillance footage from two homes appeared to show a police SUV driving toward and then hitting a suspect who was fleeing on foot. Authorities have said Smith was driving the unmarked SUV during the June 2 incident.
Lohmar said the surveillance footage was “shocking to say the least, and that was sort of the impetus for this investigation.”
The man who was struck by the SUV could be heard screaming in the footage as Smith, who had exited the SUV, appeared to kick him and then jump on him. The man has not been publicly identified by authorities and it’s unclear whether he or the others he was with have been formally charged.
“The police SUV turned directly toward the victim, continued to accelerate and collided with the victim, causing a severe leg injury,” Lohmar said. St. Louis County police later released a statement saying the man suffered a broken ankle.
Protesters had gathered outside Florissant police headquarters several times over the last two weeks to demand that Smith be prosecuted. Smith is white and the man he struck is black, drawing the anger of protesters who have complained of the mistreatment of African Americans nationally by white officers.
Florissant police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith on June 10. Fagan had also expressed concern about a delay in his officers reporting the incident to command staff. In addition to Smith’s firing, two other detectives who were his passengers in the SUV have been placed on paid leave.
Fagan earlier explained that the incident occurred after Smith and his colleagues spotted “suspicious behavior” by people in a black Dodge Charger, which matched the description of a vehicle sought by police for its reported involvement in a shots-fired call a night earlier.
Lohmar said that in Smith’s police report, Smith claimed the suspect dove in front of the SUV and Smith had attempted to swerve out of the way. Surveillance video, though, proved the explanation of events was “patently false,” Lohmar said.
Fagan, who appeared with Lohmar on Wednesday, said, “It’s important that our community know that in the event our officers step outside of their duties and do something they should not, they will always be held accountable as every other citizen. … It’s our hope that once the wounds of this incident start to heal that we can move forward as a city and as a police department and become better on the other side of this.”
A conflict of interest with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office led that office to ask Lohmar to review the matter.
Smith’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said in a statement that he believes Smith accidentally struck the man.
“We have a situation where the driver (of the Charger), after taking off, jumped from a moving vehicle — allowing the vehicle to continue unoccupied,” he said. “Unexpectedly the injured individual also jumped from the car. Mr. Smith never intended to hit him. Nor expected another occupant to jump in front of him from a moving car. The video snippet is a small part of the encounter and fails to tell the entire story.”
A couple of hours after Lohmar and Fagan spoke Wednesday, about 30 protesters gathered across the street from the St. Charles County Courthouse. Activists said they plan to continue making their voices heard until the two officers in the patrol SUV with Smith that night are fired.
“Nothing was done until the video,” longtime activist Tina Richards said. “If (the two other officers) didn’t stand up and say, ‘No, he hit him and then proceeded to get out of the car and beat him,’ they lied. They covered up a crime by not coming forward. And that’s the problem with this whole scenario — they all lie for each other.”
