Ex-Florissant detective charged with assault following encounter with fleeing suspect

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced Wednesday that his office has charged a former Florissant police detective for his role in a violent arrest in which it appeared the officer drove a police SUV into a fleeing suspect.

Joshua L. Smith is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, Lohmar said during a news conference.

Surveillance footage from two homes appeared to show a police SUV intentionally driving toward and then hitting a suspect who was fleeing on foot. Authorities have said Smith was driving the unmarked SUV during the June 2 incident.

Protesters have gathered outside Florissant police headquarters several times to demand that Smith be prosecuted.

Police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith on June 10.

A conflict of interest with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office led that office to ask Lohmar to review the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.