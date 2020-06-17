You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Florissant detective charged with assault following encounter with fleeing suspect
Ex-Florissant detective charged with assault following encounter with fleeing suspect

Missouri officer accused of striking man with SUV is charged

Six-year-old Blue Scott, of Florissant, Mo.,assumes a prone position on Sunday, June 7, 2020, as he participates with about 100 protesters in a die-in in the middle of Lindbergh Boulevard in front of the Florissant Police Station in Florissant, Mo. A suburban St. Louis police detective has been suspended after a video appears to show him hitting a man with a police SUV and then hitting the suspect at least twice while arresting him. Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan has asked St. Louis County police and the FBI to investigate. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Christian Gooden

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced Wednesday that his office has charged a former Florissant police detective for his role in a violent arrest in which it appeared the officer drove a police SUV into a fleeing suspect.

Joshua L. Smith is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action, Lohmar said during a news conference.

Surveillance footage from two homes appeared to show a police SUV intentionally driving toward and then hitting a suspect who was fleeing on foot. Authorities have said Smith was driving the unmarked SUV during the June 2 incident. 

Protesters have gathered outside Florissant police headquarters several times to demand that Smith be prosecuted.

Police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith on June 10.

A conflict of interest with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office led that office to ask Lohmar to review the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

