Ex-Florissant detective gets probation for hitting fleeing man with SUV

St. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Florissant police detective who prompted hundreds to protest in June 2020 after he was recorded striking a fleeing man with a police SUV pleaded guilty last month to one misdemeanor and was placed on probation.

Joshua L. Smith, 33, of Ferguson, entered an Alford plea Dec. 9 to one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. St. Louis County Judge John N. Borbonus suspended Smith's sentence and placed him on two years probation.

The Alford plea means Smith acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him but did not admit guilt. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of felony first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The case captured widespread attention after a resident released Ring doorbell footage from June 2, 2020, showing Smith striking a man with an unmarked police SUV in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive in Dellwood.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell recused his office from the case to avoid a conflict of interest, so St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar's handled the prosecution.

Leslie Knight, a spokesperson for Lohmar's office, said in a statement Wednesday that input from the victim along with a full review of the evidence prompted the plea deal.

"We now believe that the evidence best supports the theory that the defendant acted with criminal negligence rather than with intent to injure," the statement reads. "Further, the victim through his attorney specifically requested that this matter be resolved accordingly."

The man who was struck, Aaron Elder, sued both Smith and the City of Florissant in March 2021, arguing that the detective's reckless driving caused serious injuries. The case is ongoing.

The incident happened during the peak of a national protest movement centered on police misconduct in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Smith is white and Elder is Black, drawing the anger of activists who connected the case to national cases of the mistreatment of Black people by white officers.

Protesters gathered multiple times outside Florissant police headquarters to demand Smith be prosecuted, including in a gathering of about 500 people who marched to the home of Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

Florissant police Chief Timothy Fagan fired Smith about a week after the crash. Two other detectives who were his passengers were not charged.

Fagan told the Post-Dispatch in 2020 that the incident started when the three detectives spotted a black Dodge Charger that matched a description of a car sought by police for shots fired the night before.

Smith attempted to pull the Charger over, but it did not stop before the occupants, including Elder, jumped out and ran, according to Florissant police.

The Ring camera video released shortly after the assault shows Smith hitting Elder with the SUV before jumping out of the driver's seat and running to him.

Smith's attorney Scott Rosenblum has argued the crash was accidental and said Wednesday his client was satisfied with the plea deal.

"I appreciate the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office looking at the evidence again, specifically in regards to intent to injure," Rosenblum said.