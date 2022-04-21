Ex-Jefferson County municipal prosecutor pleads not guilty to having sexual contact with defendant

ST. LOUIS — A former Jefferson County municipal prosecutor pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal indictment accusing him of having sexual contact with a woman he was prosecuting at the time.

James "Ike" Crabtree, 39, was released on his own recognizance Thursday after entering not guilty pleas to federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and making false statements to the FBI. A grand jury indicted him Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker imposed several conditions on Crabtree's release including no alcohol or illegal drugs, no contact with the alleged victim, no weapons and the surrender of his passport.

The indictment alleged Crabtree subjected a woman to sexual contact in an after-hours meeting at his courthouse office while acting in his role as a municipal prosecutor. It also alleged he made false statements to federal agents when he denied kissing her, taking off her clothing and touching her.

Crabtree's lawyer declined to comment. Officials said Crabtree worked as a Jefferson County municipal prosecutor from 2015 until his resignation in March.

