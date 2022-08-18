Ex-Jefferson County prosecutor admits having sexual contact with defendant

ST. LOUIS — A former Jefferson County municipal prosecutor admitted Thursday to having sexual contact with a woman he was prosecuting at the time.

James "Ike" Crabtree, 40, of Crystal City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a misdemeanor civil rights charge and felony count of lying to the FBI.

Crabtree admitted subjecting a woman to sexual contact in an after-hours meeting about her cases at his courthouse office in March 2021 while acting in his role as a municipal prosecutor. He also admitted making false statements to federal agents a year later when he denied kissing her, taking off her clothing and touching her.

Officials said Crabtree worked as a Jefferson County municipal prosecutor from 2015 until his resignation in March.

A grand jury indicted Crabtree in April.

After his indictment, Crabtree began working as a paralegal for a St. Louis law firm as his family's sole provider, his lawyer John Lynch said in court Thursday. Crabtree has five children including a baby born June 29.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15 by U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark, who allowed him to remain free until his sentencing date. The maximum sentence on the misdemeanor count is a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. The maximum on the felony charge is five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.