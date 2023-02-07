The woman tells Crabtree that she doesn't want to go to jail again, and he tells her he can help get other pending cases dismissed.

"I can be a very valuable friend," he says.

The victim in the case spoke in court Tuesday, asking for a harsher sentence and detailing that the pressure from Crabtree did not end with a single encounter.

"He was stalking me. He had a tracking device on my car," the woman told the court.

The victim said Crabtree's behavior stole her trust in public officials and the criminal justice system and prompted her to rely on drugs as a way to cope.

"This has taken everything from me," she told the court Tuesday.

Sentencing documents read in court detailed that after the first March interaction, Crabtree pressured the woman to meet him in different Jefferson County parking lots where he asked her to sit on his lap. He then asked her to get lunch with him at a bed and breakfast where he asked her to get a room with him, but she declined. He then pressured her into sending nude photographs of herself, prosecutors wrote.