ST. LOUIS — A former Jefferson County municipal prosecutor was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday in a case that included video evidence of him coercing a woman he was prosecuting into sex acts using money and reminders of her pending charges.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark sentenced James "Ike" Crabtree, 40, of Crystal City, Tuesday after Crabtree pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of lying to the FBI and a misdemeanor civil rights charge.
Crabtree asked a woman he was prosecuting on multiple pending charges to meet him after hours in his courthouse office in March 2021 to talk about her case.
When she arrived, he offered her alcohol and prescription drugs, before asking if she was "wearing a wire," according to sentencing documents.
She said she wasn't, but began recording an 11-minute cellphone video entered as evidence in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said Tuesday that the recording was "born out of fear" as the woman became afraid of Crabtree's sexual advances.
Crabtree can be heard in the recording telling the woman he's married but wants "someone on the side."
He offers her $300 in cash. The woman, a mother of two, responds that she's not a prostitute.
"Oh no, of course not. I’m trying to help you," Crabtree says. "You’ve got kids. I just didn’t know if you wanted to do anything on this side and, if not, it’s not a big deal. I’m dismissing your cases regardless."
Crabtree then kisses the woman and can be heard asking her to undress. Sentencing documents read in court Tuesday say Crabtree then performed a sex act on the woman before fondling himself in front of her.
“I'm going to be your friend forever,” he says in the recording, later reminding her: “I'm going to dismiss your cases.”
The woman tells Crabtree that she doesn't want to go to jail again, and he tells her he can help get other pending cases dismissed.
"I can be a very valuable friend," he says.
The victim in the case spoke in court Tuesday, asking for a harsher sentence and detailing that the pressure from Crabtree did not end with a single encounter.
"He was stalking me. He had a tracking device on my car," the woman told the court.
The victim said Crabtree's behavior stole her trust in public officials and the criminal justice system and prompted her to rely on drugs as a way to cope.
"This has taken everything from me," she told the court Tuesday.
Sentencing documents read in court detailed that after the first March interaction, Crabtree pressured the woman to meet him in different Jefferson County parking lots where he asked her to sit on his lap. He then asked her to get lunch with him at a bed and breakfast where he asked her to get a room with him, but she declined. He then pressured her into sending nude photographs of herself, prosecutors wrote.
In March 2022, Crabtree was questioned by the FBI and lied by denying sexual contact with the woman, according to his plea. He told the investigators she came onto him before he was confronted with the recording.
Clark called Crabtree's conduct "abhorrent" and emphasized that he violated the oath to uphold the law he took both as a lawyer and prosecutor serving the public.
"Mr. Crabtree did exactly the opposite," Clark said.
Clark said he hopes the sentence acts as a deterrent for other public officials, saying he hopes "when people do something in the dark of night not in the light of day that they think twice."
Crabtree's attorney John Lynch asked for leniency, arguing Crabtree has a sex-related addiction and is the sole provider for his wife and five children. Crabtree plans to end his career as a lawyer and pursue information technology, Lynch told the judge Tuesday.
Crabtree worked as a Jefferson County municipal prosecutor from 2015 until his resignation in March 2022 shortly before he was indicted by a grand jury in April.
More than 10 people wrote letters on Crabtree's behalf before sentencing, including lawyers, family members, friends from his Russian Orthodox church and colleagues from his work with Habitat for Humanity.
Crabtree himself spoke before sentencing, expressing remorse for what he'd done.
He apologized to investigators: "I waffled, obfuscated and lied," he said.
He apologized to the victim: "I betrayed your trust in the justice system."
He apologized for the "living nightmare" he put his family through.
Finally, Crabtree apologized to the people of Jefferson County.
"I violated the sacred trust given to the office of municipal prosecutor," he said. "I have caused scandal and offense."
Clark permitted Crabtree to self-surrender to a federal prison at a later date. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.