Ex-Judge Robert Dierker retires from post in city counselor’s office

ST. LOUIS — Robert Dierker, who spent three decades as a circuit judge until 2017, retired Tuesday from his most recent city post as an associate city counselor.
Dierker, 73, had returned to the counselor’s office in 2018 after a seven-month stint as chief trial assistant in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office.
He had worked for the counselor’s office from 1979 before he was appointed to the judgeship in 1986.
“I really stayed over a year longer than I intended to,” he said Wednesday of his latest assignment in the counselor’s office, noting that he had been on part-time status since last July.
People are also reading…
He said he felt “very lucky” to have handled “a lot of interesting things” in his long career.
He said he may do some mediation work in the future. But as for now, he said, “I’m looking forward to a sabbatical.”