Ex-Maryland Heights officer faces 6-year term in child porn case; state charge dropped in plea deal

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County prosecutors this week dismissed a child enticement charge against a former Maryland Heights police officer after his recent guilty plea in a federal child pornography case.

Gregory Ortlip, 57, of O'Fallon, Missouri, pleaded guilty July 27 in U.S. District Court to one count of attempted possession of child pornography. County prosecutors, who had charged Ortlip in St. Louis County Circuit Court the same day as his federal case, dismissed the state charge on Wednesday.

Ortlip had been accused of asking for explicit photos from an undercover investigator pretending to be a 14-year-old girl. Ortlip had been working a part-time job at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital last August when he messaged an undercover officer on social media using his iPhone. His federal plea agreement said he previously communicated with a 15-year-old girl and received nude photos from her.

Ortlip will be sentenced in the federal case Nov. 1 by U.S. District Judge John Ross, according to court documents. Federal prosecutors have asked for a 6-year prison term plus lifetime supervised release. Ortlip's lawyer Joe Flees said he'll ask the judge to consider "the things he's done for the community as a police officer" when asking for probation.