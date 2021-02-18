Ex-officer faces drug charges in St. Francois County

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday against George Bradley "Brad" Judge Jr., 49, of Desloge.

Authorities filed 14 counts of possession of a controlled substance against him and one count of second-degree trafficking drugs.

A warrant for Judge's arrest was issued Wednesday with bail set at $75,000.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol, a search warrant was executed at Judge's house on Oct. 10, 2019.