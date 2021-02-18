Ex-officer faces drug charges in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A former Desloge police officer is facing drug charges in St. Francois County following an investigation by state and federal authorities.
The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday against George Bradley "Brad" Judge Jr., 49, of Desloge.
Authorities filed 14 counts of possession of a controlled substance against him and one count of second-degree trafficking drugs.
A warrant for Judge's arrest was issued Wednesday with bail set at $75,000.
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri Highway Patrol, a search warrant was executed at Judge's house on Oct. 10, 2019.
The statement indicates that during the search of the home, Judge was found to be in possession of several controlled substances, including more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methadone, morphine and other drugs.
The statement says some pills were found in prescription bottles that had the name of someone other than Judge printed on the labels.
Judge had been a police officer and canine handler for Desloge until the time of the search warrant.
From staff reports
