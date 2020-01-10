You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Pevely officer pleads guilty, admits choking, shoving prisoner
Ex-Pevely officer pleads guilty, admits choking, shoving prisoner

ST. LOUIS — A former Pevely police officer pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor civil rights offense and admitted choking and shoving a prisoner in April.

Robert Ryan Watson, 28, acknowledged that he began to choke and shove the prisoner, identified only as "R.B.," without provocation. He also admitted that he knew it was illegal to do so. The 40-year-old prisoner was being booked for violating a court order and had been insulting officers before the incident, officials have said. R.B. did not seek medical attention afterward.

Watson was fired after the incident.

At his sentencing in April, Watson will likely face a sentence of probation. He formerly lived in Cedar Hill and now lives in Arkansas.

Pevely Cpl. Ryan Watson

Pevely police Cpl. Robert Ryan Watson in a photo from the city website. He pleaded guilty Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, to a misdemeanor civil rights offense for choking and shoving a prisoner who insulted him. Watson was later fired.

Last week, Watson's lawyer, Travis Noble, said, “He regrets losing his temper and is no longer in law enforcement ... He hopes to put this behind him and focus on a new career and his family."

