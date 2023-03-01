The former police chief in Louisiana, Mo., is under house arrest after posting bail Tuesday in a second-degree murder and drug trafficking case.

William E. Jones, 50, is accused in the fatal fentanyl overdose of his girlfriend's brother last October.

Jones has been behind bars since Jan. 13 when a Pike County grand jury indicted him on seven charges, including second-degree murder, drug trafficking and stealing from the Louisiana Police Department -- all while Jones was police chief of the small town.

Bond had been set at $1 million, but the defense lawyer for Jones argued to have it lowered. The judge lowered it by half after a hearing in January.

The case was then moved to St. Charles County on a change of venue. On Tuesday, St. Charles County Circuit Judge Deborah Alessi judge lowered it again, to $300,000 cash, which Jones posted.

As he awaits trial, the bond conditions require that Jones be under house arrest, undergo random drug testing and be monitored by GPS. He will be living in Cole County, his lawyer said.

Jones is accused in the fatal fentanyl overdose Oct. 18 of 24-year-old Gabriel Thone. Thone was discovered dead on the floor of the master bedroom at Jones’ home. Another Thone brother overdosed at the home too but was revived by paramedics.

Jones also is charged with stealing from the Louisiana Police Department’s evidence locker while he was chief.

Louisiana has since fired Jones as police chief, said his attorney, Christopher Lozano.

The felony murder charge carries a punishment of up to life in prison, with the possibility of parole. The crime means someone committed a felony and another person was killed as a result of that felony. The underlying felony that prosecutors allege in Jones’ case is trafficking fentanyl.

The Thone brothers’ sister, Alexis Thone, was Jones’ 25-year-old girlfriend; she faces charges of second-degree murder, trafficking and drug possession.

Jones had been jailed in Lincoln County because his co-defendant was in Pike County. The Pike County prosecutor asked that a special prosecutor take over the case, so Mike Schafer with the attorney general's office is handling the prosecution.

