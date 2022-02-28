Ex-St. Louis cop in Luther Hall case cancels plea and gets May trial

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Monday scheduled a May 2 trial for a former St. Louis police officer accused of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague during protests in 2017.

Christopher Myers had been scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a misdemeanor charge and admit damaging Detective Luther Hall’s phone on the night he was beaten by fellow officers.

His lawyer has said Myers was to receive a sentence of probation under a deal with prosecutors.

But after U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber recused himself from Myers’ case on Feb. 23, one of Myers’ lawyers announced Friday that he no longer wanted to plead guilty and instead wanted to go to trial.

Webber did not list a reason for his recusal.

U.S. District Judge John Ross set that trial date on Monday. Myers is facing a charge of destruction of evidence. Prosecutors say he damaged Hall’s cellphone in order to impede any investigation into the attack.

Myers was one of five police officers charged in the case. Former officers Bailey Colletta and Randy Hays pleaded guilty.

In March of 2021, a jury acquitted Myers and Officer Steven Korte of a felony civil rights charge, and acquitted Korte of a charge of lying to the FBI. They could not agree on charges against Myers and Dustin Boone, another former officer.

Boone was convicted by a different jury in June of aiding and abetting the deprivation of rights under color of law. The jury again could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against Myers.

Webber sentenced Boone to a year and a day in prison in November, stunning Hall and his supporters. Prosecutors had asked for the 10 years recommended under the advisory sentencing guidelines and Boone’s lawyers requested a 26-month sentence.

Hays was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for beating Hall. Colletta received probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.

Hall, who was left with permanent injuries from the attack, has said he is still in pain and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. He settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million.

