Ex-St. Louis County bank teller gets probation for stealing at least $50,000 from customer

CLAYTON — A former bank teller in Ellisville was sentenced Friday to five years of probation and ordered to repay $50,000 for stealing from a customer over several years.

Michelle L. Green, 61, of unincorporated west St. Louis County, entered an Alford plea on Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to one count of felony stealing of more than $25,000. An Alford plea is an acknowledgment that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict the defendant.

Charges said that between January 2017 and August 2018, Green, formerly a teller at the Regions bank at 1300 Clarkson Clayton Center, made numerous unauthorized transactions from a customer's account of at least $52,507.07.

Charges said the investigation showed that despite withdrawals being listed as "cash out" withdrawals suggesting the customer would have needed to come into the bank branch, the customer did not appear on surveillance video at the time of the withdrawals.

Green surrendered to police after the customer discovered the withdrawals, charges said. Green told police the withdrawals from the customer's accounts were made after the customer requested them by phone and that the account holder often asked her to give the money from the withdrawals to the customer's daughter, boyfriend or another friend.

Green also said the withdrawals were made during regular business hours despite police saying many of the transactions were when the bank was closed, charges said. When police asked Green if she'd given out the money from those transactions, Green stopped answering questions.

Green's lawyer could not be reached Friday.

Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott sentenced Green. The judge also barred her from working in financial institutions and to have no responsibility for anyone older than 60.

If Green completes probation, the guilty plea is erased from public record.