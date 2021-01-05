Ex-St. Louis County officer charged with searching databases for information on fellow officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former St. Louis County police officer was charged Monday with illegally using law enforcement databases to look up information about fellow officers.

Amy Loftus, 38, of the 12500 block of Lighthouse Way in Creve Coeur, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of misuse of official information by a public servant.

Charges say Loftus made 17 searches for "sensitive and restricted information" of fellow officers and one for her mother in the Regional Justice Information Service (REJIS) database from January to April of last year. Each of those searches also included searches in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES).

The St. Louis County Police Department learned of the searches in April, charges say. Loftus told the department she was "curious" about whether one of the officers she searched for was older than her.

"This was not a purpose in connection with her officials duties or the performance of her job," Detective Daniel Coonen said in court documents.