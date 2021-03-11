Ex-St. Louis County police explorer volunteer admits to sending porn to student

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A former St. Louis County Police Explorers volunteer has received two years of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct and furnishing pornography to a minor.

Eric Parks, 22, was charged in 2018 with sending pornographic images via Snapchat to a 15-year-old boy who told police he met Parks at an Explorers recruitment event at Lindbergh High school. Parks pleaded guilty Monday before St. Charles County Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey.

Parks, of Festus, began sending the boy pictures of his genitalia and asking the teen for sex, charges said.

Conditions of Parks' probation include no contact with the victim and no participation in the Explorers program. After Parks was charged in 2018, a police spokesman said Parks had joined the program in 2017 but was no longer involved in it.