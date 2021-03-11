Ex-St. Louis County police explorer volunteer admits to sending porn to student

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A former St. Louis County Police Explorers volunteer has received two years of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct and furnishing pornography to a minor.
Eric Parks, 22, was charged in 2018 with sending pornographic images via Snapchat to a 15-year-old boy who told police he met Parks at an Explorers recruitment event at Lindbergh High school. Parks pleaded guilty Monday before St. Charles County Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey.
Parks, of Festus, began sending the boy pictures of his genitalia and asking the teen for sex, charges said.
Conditions of Parks' probation include no contact with the victim and no participation in the Explorers program. After Parks was charged in 2018, a police spokesman said Parks had joined the program in 2017 but was no longer involved in it.
Explorers are allowed to ride along with officers on patrol and help with special events such as child-safety presentations and fingerprinting children. They also can help direct traffic and perform various administrative duties and help desk officers with filing and answering phones at neighborhood precincts.
His lawyer could not be reached.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.