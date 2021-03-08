Ex-St. Louis County postal worker admits alerting romance scammers to investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former postal worker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor federal charge Monday and admitted notifying romance scammers who were targeting the elderly about a federal investigation.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Jennifer Hansen, a letter carrier who worked in the Charles J. Coyle Post Office at 1203 Lemay Ferry Road, spotted a letter about a criminal investigation into mail being sent to a house in the 300 block of Tacoma Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Hansen and the homeowner, a woman identified only as P.A., had already been discussing packages that were being sent to her on behalf of her estranged husband, H.A.

Hansen called P.A. and texted her a photo of the letter, the plea says. Charging documents say P.A. then passed it along to H.A., who alerted his co-conspirators involved in the romance scam. One of them warned victims against cooperating, the charges say.

The initials and the home address are consistent with the case of Hammed Akande. He was sentenced to five years in prison last year and ordered to repay $574,000 to victims he and others had scammed across the country.