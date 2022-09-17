Ex-St. Louis County substitute teacher charged with have sexual relationship with student

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former St. Louis-area substitute teacher was charged Saturday with raping one of his former students, a 14-year-old girl, police said.

According to St. Louis County Police, Brandon Holbrook, 30, of the 3100 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Saturday with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

On Monday, police began an investigation into Holbrook's alleged sexual relationship with one of his former students at Bernard Middle School, 1054 Forder Road, in the Mehlville area, police said. Police believe Holbrook met the girl there in May and that he began grooming her via social media.

Holbrook went to her home three times and had sex with her, charges said.

A judge set Holbrook's bail at $500,000 cash-only.

Police said Holbrook was a substitute teacher for "unknown area school districts." Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call authorities at 314-615-5400.