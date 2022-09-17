 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-St. Louis County substitute teacher charged with raping student

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former St. Louis-area substitute teacher was charged Saturday with raping one of his former students, a 14-year-old girl, police said.

According to St. Louis County Police, Brandon Holbrook, 30, of the 3100 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Saturday with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Brandon Holbrook

Brandon Holbrook was charged Sept. 17, 2022, with having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Holbrook is a former substitute teacher. Police said he met the girl in May 2022 while teaching at Bernard Middle School in the Mehlville ares

On Monday, police began an investigation into Holbrook’s alleged sexual contact with one of his former students at Bernard Middle School, 1054 Forder Road, in the Mehlville area, police said. Police believe Holbrook met the girl there in May and that he began grooming her via social media.

Holbrook went to her home three times and raped her, charges said.

A judge set Holbrook’s bail at $500,000 cash-only.

Police said Holbrook was a substitute teacher for “unknown area school districts.” Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call authorities at 314-615-5400.

