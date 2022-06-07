Ex-St. Louis jail guard given four-year term for permitting attack on inmate

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis jail guard was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison, her lawyer said, for allowing two detainees to attack another inmate last year.

Demeria Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty in February to a civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under color of law, in U.S. District Court. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp.

Thomas' lawyer, Terry Niehoff, said the judge sent "a clear message" that officers must "maintain professionalism regardless of their circumstances.”

Thomas admitted that on March 22, 2021, she unlocked a detainee’s cell door, allowing two men to get inside and attack a man identified only as “P.W.” Thomas watched as the men punched and kicked the victim, breaking his jaw.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Thomas, of the 2100 block of Mallinckrodt Street, still faces a felony charge of third-degree assault in St. Louis Circuit Court, as do inmates Kevin J. Moore and Antonio L. Holt, both 40.

The judge allowed Thomas to surrender herself at a later date, Niehoff said.

