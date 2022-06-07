 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-St. Louis jail guard given four-year term for permitting attack on inmate

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis jail guard was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison, her lawyer said, for allowing two detainees to attack another inmate last year.

Demeria Thomas, 39, pleaded guilty in February to a civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under color of law, in U.S. District Court. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp.

Demeria Thomas

Demeria Thomas, a guard at the St. Louis City Justice Center, was charged with felony assault for allegedly allowing inmates into a cell to attack another inmate.

Thomas' lawyer, Terry Niehoff, said the judge sent "a clear message" that officers must "maintain professionalism regardless of their circumstances.”

Thomas admitted that on March 22, 2021, she unlocked a detainee’s cell door, allowing two men to get inside and attack a man identified only as “P.W.” Thomas watched as the men punched and kicked the victim, breaking his jaw.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

People are also reading…

Thomas, of the 2100 block of Mallinckrodt Street, still faces a felony charge of third-degree assault in St. Louis Circuit Court, as do inmates Kevin J. Moore and Antonio L. Holt, both 40. 

The judge allowed Thomas to surrender herself at a later date, Niehoff said. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News