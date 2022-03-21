Ex-St. Louis police officer sentenced to prison for defrauding his side job

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Monday handed down the sentence for Brad Stephens, who pleaded guilty in December.

The U.S. attorney's office said Stephens started working as an officer for the St. Louis Police Department on Oct. 6, 2014. In 2015, Stephens took on some off-duty patrol hours in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Stephens billed a private company, City Wide Security, for 169 day and night patrol shifts in the Tower Grove South neighborhood that he didn't actually work.

During 2018, Stephens claimed he worked 93 days that he didn't, prosecutors said, and during 2019, there were 76 days he claimed but didn't work. He was paid by the Tower Grove South Concerned Citizen Special Business District.

City Wide Security was paid approximately $50,000, all taxpayer funds, by the Tower Grove South organization based upon Stephens’ false representations, prosecutors said.