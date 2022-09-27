Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death

CLAYTON — A former substitute teacher facing charges of statutory rape and sodomy has died after jailers found him unconscious in his cell at the St. Louis County Justice Center, officials said Tuesday.

Brandon Holbrook, 30, had been jailed there since Sept. 16. He was alone in a jail under quarantine when a corrections officer found him unresponsive before 4 p.m. Monday, said Doug Moore, spokesman for County Executive Sam Page.

Holbrook was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital about an hour later. The cause of death is under investigation. Moore said no signs of drugs use or indications of suicide were found in Holbrook's cell. An autopsy is pending.

Holbrook is the third inmate at the St. Louis County Jail to die this year.

Holbrook, a former St. Louis-area substitute teacher, was charged this month in St. Louis County with raping one of his former students, a 14-year-old girl. She was a student at Bernard Middle School, 1054 Forder Road, in the Mehlville area, police said.

Holbrook, of the 3100 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis, was charged with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and six counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. Police said Holbrook apparently met the girl at the school in May and began grooming her via social media. Holbrook went to her home three times and raped her, charges said. Police have said they believed there may be additional victims.

Moore said corrections officers checked on Holbrook at 3:15 p.m. Monday and he was fine. They checked on him again about a half-hour later and saw him sitting upright on his bed and using earphones, and he didn't respond to their request that he stand up. A corrections officer went into the cell, tapped Holbrook's shoulder and found him unconscious.

The corrections officer tried to revive Holbrook in the jail with CPR; Holbrook was given Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. It's normal practice for jailers to administer Narcan when an inmate is "unresponsive since drug use if prevalent among those who come into our care," Moore told the Post-Dispatch. Medical staff at the jail also provided CPR, as did paramedics from Clayton, Moore said.

Holbrook had been in quarantine in an eighth-floor cell, not because of a suicide watch. He was awaiting a second negative COVID test, which is protocol before inmates are moved into jail spaces with other inmates, Moore said.

"Holbrook had met with a mental health case worker earlier that day and he was fine," Moore said. About 1:30 p.m. Monday, the mental health case worker had cleared Holbrook to be moved into "general population," though the move hadn't been done by the time he was found unconscious.

There was "nothing in his cell indicating he injured himself at all. In this case," Moore said, "we just don't know what happened. Was it some kind of embolism? We don't know."

Moore said jail officials are checking the tablet Holbrook was using to see what phone calls he had made and emails he had sent before his death.

Holbrook is the third inmate at the St. Louis County Jail to die this year. Five inmates died in 2019 and none died in 2020 and 2021. An audit, sought in part because of the 2019 rash of deaths, was unable to fully address that issue because reports on the deaths provided by the county were heavily redacted.

Auditors from the Miami-based criminal justice consulting firm CGL found the negative perception of the jail was unjustified and driven by media reports on those 2019 deaths, which were all caused by medical conditions.