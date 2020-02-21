Ex-Velda City treasurer jailed after she admits stealing $550K from city and charity

VELDA CITY — A former municipal treasurer for Velda City pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday and admitted stealing nearly $400,000 from the city and more than $150,000 from a charity for the hearing impaired.

A sobbing Venita Sedodo, 33, was then led away in handcuffs to await sentencing in May.

From November 2015 to October 2018, Sedodo wrote 90 checks worth $286,462 to herself; wrote $28,277 worth of checks to a BMW dealership, a tire shop and friends; and also electronically transferred another $81,600 to BMW, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, her credit card issuer and a bank, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said in court.

She altered city financial records to conceal her greed, Goldsmith said.

For much of that time, she was also stealing from the Travelers Protective Association of America's Scholarship Trust for the Hearing Impaired, where she was trust secretary, Goldsmith said.