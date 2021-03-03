 Skip to main content
Ex-Washington University grad student admits to child porn charge
ST. LOUIS — A former Washington University graduate student from China pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possession of child pornography and admitted downloading and sharing porn online.

Zetian Liu arrived in the U.S. on July 17, 2019. A month later, a St. Louis police Cyber Crimes Unit detective spotted a computer that was sharing child porn using the peer-to-peer file sharing network BitTorrent, court documents show, and investigators traced it to Liu. A month after that, the FBI searched his home and found his computer in the process of downloading pornography, court documents say.

In his guilty plea, Liu admitted searching for and downloading child porn, including some that depicted violence against children.

Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, he faces roughly six to eight years in prison when sentenced in June.

Defense lawyer Justin Gelfand said prosecutors agreed to dismiss a more serious charge Liu faced. "Our client very much looks forward to putting this behind him and getting back home to China as soon as he’s able to,” Gelfand said.

Gelfand said Liu is no longer a student at Washington University. 

