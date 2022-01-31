Execution date set for man convicted in De Soto couple's killing

JEFFERSON CITY — An execution date has been scheduled for this spring for a man who killed a couple in their De Soto home in 1996.

Carman L. Deck is to be executed May 3, the Missouri Supreme Court announced Monday. Deck was convicted of fatally shooting James and Zelma Long in July 1996 during a robbery and later confessed to the killing.

However, the execution has been in flux since then. Deck has been sentenced to death three times since his original conviction, and each time, that sentence was overturned.

Originally sentenced to death in February 1998, that sentence was reversed by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2002 due to errors by Deck’s lawyers.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his second death penalty in May 2005 because he had been shackled in front of the sentencing jury.

He was sentenced to death again in September 2008. But in April 2017, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry called Deck’s third penalty-phase trial “fundamentally unfair,” saying he was unable to fully present evidence arguing for a sentence other than death due to the decade of delays.

An appeal court overturned that ruling in fall of 2020, and the state filed a motion in October to set Deck's execution date.

Court records said Deck and his sister, Tonia Cummings, went to the Long home in July 1996 to rob them. Zelma Long answered the door, and Deck asked for directions. She invited them into the house, and as she gave directions and her husband wrote them down, Deck pulled a pistol from his waistband and ordered them to lie facedown on their bed. He shot each of them in the head.

In 1998, Cummings pleaded guilty to her part in the crimes and was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

The last person to be executed in the state was Ernest Lee Johnson. His execution came in October, after faith leaders and activists called for Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution due to Johnson being intellectually disabled.

