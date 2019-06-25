JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of execution for Russell Bucklew, who was convicted of killing a southeast Missouri man in 1996 during a crime rampage.
The state's high court set Bucklew's execution date for Oct. 1.
The warrant comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in April ruled against Bucklew's bid to halt his death by lethal injection. Attorneys for Bucklew, now 51, argued his medical condition would lead to extreme suffering when put to death by lethal injection.
Bucklew's medical condition, cavernous hemangioma, causes weakened and malformed blood vessels, and tumors in his nose and throat could rupture and bleed.
"The Eighth Amendment has never been understood to guarantee a condemned inmate a painless death," Justice Neil Gorsuch said in April. "That's a luxury not guaranteed to many people, including most victims of capital crimes."
Bucklew's execution has been delayed numerous times in the 22 years since he was convicted of first-degree murder.
In 1997, a Boone County jury recommended the death penalty for Bucklew after convicting him of killing Michael Sanders, 27, the boyfriend of Bucklew's ex-girlfriend. The murder trial was moved to Boone County on a change of venue.
Sanders was killed at his Cape Girardeau County mobile home in March 1996. Bucklew was also found guilty of abducting and raping his ex-girlfriend, who was living with Sanders. Bucklew eventually drove the ex-girlfriend to the St. Louis area. He was captured after a shootout with police on Interstate 270 in Town and Country.
During the penalty phase of the trial, the ex-girlfriend's mother and the mother's fiance testified that during Bucklew's two-day escape from the Cape Girardeau County Jail, he attacked them with a hammer.
Bucklew is currently imprisoned in the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Mo.
A spokesman for Gov. Mike Parson did not immediately say whether the governor would commute Bucklew's death sentence.
