Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago.
The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.
McLaughlin, now 48, was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury was unable to decide on death or life in prison without parole. A federal judge in St. Louis ordered a new sentencing hearing in 2016, citing concerns about the effectiveness of McLaughlin's trial lawyers and faulty jury instructions.
- St. Mary’s, Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis to close in Catholic downsizing
- Goold: A new bat, old friends, and timeless magic as Cardinals’ Albert Pujols soars to 700
- Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
- Hochman: On Danny Mac, Albert Pujols’ 700th homer and the power of KMOX
- Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death
- Cardinals notebook: Skip Schumaker's an 'absolute blast' at coach, so he'll be back, right?
- ‘Best burn ever’: Arenado relishes sting of first division title, eyes Cardinals’ next goal
- Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
- Former Cardinal Jim Edmonds married for fourth time on Sunday
- 700! With two homers in LA, Cardinals great Albert Pujols launches himself into exclusive club
- Cardinals can pour Champagne with win in Milwaukee. Brewers need sweep to keep cork on
- BenFred: 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, thanks to a magic Cardinals season that isn’t over yet
- Post Malone hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain’ a week after fall at Enterprise Center
- Cardinals throw a bash as Albert Pujols’ Nos. 699 and 700 lead powerful romp of Dodgers
- Mizzou football endures agony at Auburn — misses field goal, fumbles chances in OT
But in 2021, a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty.
The pace of executions nationally has slowed dramatically in recent years. Ten people have been executed so far this year in five states, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. One of them was in Missouri, where Carmen Deck died by injection in May for killing James and Zelma Long during a robbery at their home in De Soto, Missouri, in 1996.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.