Explosion levels home in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

She said the home is owned by her fiancé's father. She said they had wanted to move out for a while and found a home a few miles away in the Riverview area, she said. They had moved a few bags of clothes to the new home but most of their belongings went up in flames at the home on Newhouse.

"I'm still in shock," she told the Post-Dispatch.

She said her fiancé had gone into the home to retrieve formula and apparently left shortly before it exploded.

Her two pit bulls, Bella and Chapo, were missing and Merollis fears they were in the basement when the home exploded. She drove around the neighborhood early Wednesday to find them.

The fire spread to a neighbor's home. Verneta Haughton said she was making a late-night snack and heard a loud explosion. "Suddenly, smoke and flames were coming from everywhere. It went down in 0.1 second. It went down quick. I was trying to escape and the whole back end of my home collapsed."

Haughton, 40, said she escaped unhurt. She said the home that exploded is just a few feet from hers. She said her two children were staying with their father at a different location when it happened.