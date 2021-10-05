'Extremely brave': 10-year-old honored for keeping brother safe during deadly shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 10-year-old girl was honored by police on Tuesday for helping hide her little brother as her father, armed with a gun, wounded her mother and killed her grandfather in 2020.

Kate Kempf was one of 10 students presented a “Do the Right Thing” award during a ceremony hosted by multiple St. Louis-area police departments, associations and a nonprofit, Do The Right Thing of Greater St. Louis.

Kate, who was just 8 when the shooting happened, said Tuesday that the award was a "pretty big deal," and she was thankful for it. “It’s pretty cool.”

On Jan. 23, 2020, Kate’s grandfather, John Colter, 66, was buckling Kate and her little brother into a vehicle at their Fenton-area home to meet up with the children's father. Colter's daughter, Kristine Kempf, was estranged from James Kempf, 45, and they were in the process of a divorce.

What Colter didn't know was that James Kempf was watching the house from afar, as he was under a court order to stay away from Kristine Kempf.

When Colter had his back turned, James Kempf burst into the home and shot Kristine Kempf in the leg. Colter rushed in, allowing his daughter to escape, but he was fatally shot.