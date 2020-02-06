Facing dire budget, Missouri's chief public defender calls on lawmakers for added funding

To fulfill the constitutional right to an attorney, the office has said it needs more than 300 additional lawyers, which is roughly double what the office has now.

In 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of five defendants who were awaiting trial on criminal charges. The lawsuit alleged that the caseload of public defenders prevented them from providing effective legal assistance, in violation of the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In the most recent fiscal year, the system’s trial lawyers closed 61,296 cases at an average cost to the state’s taxpayers of just $475 per case.

“This astonishingly low cost of indigent defense in Missouri — among the lowest in the nation — is not a cause for celebration,” Fox wrote. “It comes at the cost of justice, the result of widespread failure to provide indigent defendants the effective assistance of counsel that the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights guarantees them.”

Hiring outside attorneys costs the agency about $711 a case. Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, said hiring more would be a temporary solution until the overall system gets more funding.