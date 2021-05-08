Fairview Heights man faces murder charge after roommate dies from stab wounds

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A first-degree murder charge was filed Friday against a Fairview Heights man after his roommate died from stab wounds he received in a fight April 30, police said.

Carlton D. Underwood, 48, is accused of stabbing his roommate, Thomas L. Turner, 39, with a butcher knife. The stabbing occurred during a fight on Potomac Drive. Underwood ran after Turner with a knife and stabbed him in the upper chest when he fell, police said.

Several neighbors witnessed the fight and stabbing, according to a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department. Underwood was taken into custody at the scene and was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on three felony aggravated battery charges.

Police learned Thursday that Turner had died at a St. Louis hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. The St. Clair County State's Attorney filed the new charge Friday.